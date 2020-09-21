‘Never before’: Minister slams behaviour of 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, they stage protest

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:43 IST

The eight members of Parliament (MPs), who were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, have refused to leave the premises and started a protest.

These MPs - TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) - are holding placards and pamphlets which say ‘we will fight for farmers’.

Some MPs of Opposition parties also held protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the suspension of the eight members.

“I condemn this kind of expulsion of the members of Rajya Sabha in such a brazen and undemocratic manner. We will protest to restore the status quo ante of our members in Rajya Sabha,” Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

These eight MPs were suspended a day after ruckus in the upper house of Parliament during the passage of the farm bills. The behaviour of these parliamentarians were criticised by the ruling party leaders and the government.

Chairman of the House, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, had termed the behaviour of members “unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable” and one that has “tarnished” the image of Parliament, particularly the House of Elders.

Two key farm bills were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting Opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

After the bills were passed, the Opposition called it a “black day”, while the ruling party members sought action against the MPs responsible for the ruckus. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, at a press conference on Sunday evening, said the behavious has tarnished the image of Parliament.

On Monday, when the proceedings began, the government moved a motion seeking suspension of eight MPs.

Amid opposition, the motion was adopted by voice vote and Chairman Naidu asked them to leave the House but they remained present and protested against the ruling.

“When the Chairman names a member then that member has to leave the House. Never before a member defied the orders of the Chair. Eight suspended MPs had misbehaved, it was a type of goondaism. They’ve proved that they have no trust in democracy,” Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said.

As the protests continued, Naidu adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes. The House saw three more adjournments as the suspended members remained present in the House and Opposition parties protested against the decision before the proceedings werre adjourned for the day.