'Never wanted INDIA bloc to dissolve': Sena UBT after deciding to go solo for local polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that he had never called for a dissolution of the opposition INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference. (File)(ANI)

The Sena leader's remarks come a day after his party decided to contest solo in the Maharashtra local body polls. Raut cited the lack of opportunities for every alliance party's workers and the need for organisational growth.

Decision of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena comes as a latest irritant in the Congress-led INDIA bloc after alliance partners decided to back Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the grand old party in the Delhi assembly election.

The INDIA bloc and MVA alliances include the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Also read | Shiv Sena (UBT) to fight Mumbai, Nagpur municipal polls alone: Sanjay Raut

Raut clarifies

“My party or I have never said that the INDIA bloc or the MVA should be dissolved,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Raut sought to project the different aims of Lok Sabha, state elections and local body polls. “The MVA was formed for the assembly polls and INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections. The local body elections are meant to empower party workers and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level,” news agency PTI quoted Raut as saying.

The Sena leader urged the Congress party to listen to his full remarks before criticising his stance. “The Congress leaders should have the habit of listening to others,” Raut said.

Also read | ‘Marathi manoos under attack…’: Sanjay Raut's fresh attack on BJP govt in Maharashtra

The Rajya Sabha MP also said his party wants to use local body polls to ensure that its new ‘flaming torch’ (poll) symbol reaches voters at the grassroots level.

The bow and arrow symbol of the undivided Shiv Sena was granted to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction after his rebellion and merger with the BJP to form the Mahayuti government.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP won 230 of the state’s 288 seats in the November 2024 assembly polls, shrinking MVA's tally to 46 seats. Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) each contributed 20, 16, and 10 seats, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)