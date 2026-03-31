New AIIMS, free LPG cylinders: What BJP has promised in Kerala manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala on Tuesday released its election manifesto outlining a detailed roadmap for the state's development, sector-specific economic growth, and welfare initiatives for women and poor families if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls. BJP National President Nitin Nabin, centre, the party's Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, second left, and others during the release of NDA's election manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly polls. (PTI)

The manifesto, unveiled by the party's national president Nitin Nabin and state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, positions Kerala as a preferred global tourism destination while aiming to develop the state's cities as specialised economic hubs.

The party has promised to promote Thiruvananthapuram as an IT and innovation capital, Kochi as India's shipbuilding hub, Kozhikode as a centre for healthcare and medical innovation, Thrissur as a cultural tourism capital, Kollam as an internationally competitive blue economy cluster prioritising marine exports, and Kannur as a defence innovation hub. The party emphasised that these sectoral hubs are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.

On the welfare front, the BJP promises a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card for needy women, providing a monthly recharge of ₹2,500 for medicines and groceries. The manifesto also proposes establishing an AIIMS in Kerala, along with a high-speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.

Further pledges include providing two free LPG cylinders per year to poor families, one during Onam and one during Christmas. Every household will also be supplied with 20,000 litres of free water per month. The manifesto also addresses the management of major places of worship, including Sabarimala and Guruvayur, promising protection through revamped Devaswom Boards. Regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam, the BJP pledged to ensure water supply for Tamil Nadu while safeguarding Kerala's interests.'

Earlier today, Nabin launched a sharp attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of engaging in "game-fixing" politics by alternately supporting and criticising each other to stay in power.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin highlighted the BJP's growing support in Keralam, noting that the party's vote share has increased from 2% to 20%, which reflects its steady progress. He said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the state is now aspiring to transform from simply "Kerala" into a "developed Keralam."

"This time, the BJP will make the lotus bloom in Keralam. The kind of support we are receiving from the people here--having moved from 2% vote share to 20%--shows our progress. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, what was once just 'Kerala' now aspires to move forward as a 'developed Keralam'," said Nabin.

He further alleged that for over 70 years, Keralam politics has been dominated by a cycle of "game fixing" between the LDF and UDF. According to him, both alliances have taken turns in power by levelling allegations against each other, a pattern that the public now clearly understands. Nabin asserted that the people of Keralam are ready to reject these "match-fixers" and bring an end to this political cycle by voting them out of power.

"For a very long time--over the past 70 years--the politics of so-called "game fixing" between the LDF and UDF has continued. Now, the people of Keralam will uproot this system. These "match-fixers," who alternate between power and opposition by trading allegations against each other, have been understood by the public. The people of Keralam will now respond to this and remove these match-fixing forces from power," said Nabin.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade.

Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election. Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Keralam was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 voters belong to the 18-19 age group. (ANI)