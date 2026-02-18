New CCTV footage shows accused teen recklessly driving Scorpio moments before Dwarka accident
The clip captures the sequence of events leading up to the crash and shows the vehicle being driven at high speed before it struck Sahil’s motorcycle.
A new CCTV footage has surfaced in the Dwarka crash showing the 17-year-old accused recklessly driving the SUV before the fatal crash in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker.
The video, which was recorded by a CCTV moments before the crash on February 3, shows the SUV overspeeding on a narrow road. The fatal crash in West Delhi claimed the life of Sahil Dhaneshra, a talented artist and a dedicated athlete.
SUV seen swerving and missing bus
In the footage, the Scorpio SUV can be seen narrowly missing a bus as it moves along the road. The vehicle appears to drift out of its lane while travelling at speed. Seconds later, it crashes into Sahil’s motorcycle.
The clip also shows Sahil attempting to overtake the bus just before the SUV, coming from the opposite direction, collides with him.
According to the police, the SUV was being driven by a 17-year-old at the time of the incident. The teenager is currently out on interim bail due to his Class 10 board examinations.
Earlier this week, another video emerged, reportedly filmed from inside the vehicle by a woman seated next to the driver. That clip also shows the SUV travelling at high speed on a road without a divider.
In the footage, the vehicle is again seen narrowly avoiding a bus before crashing head-on into Sahil’s motorcycle.
Sahil’s mother, who shared the video on social media, claimed that the reel had been edited.
According to her, the final portion showing the exact moment of the acident had been cut from the clip.
The crash took place at 11:57 am on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College under the Dwarka South police station limits. Police found a pile-up at the scene involving a Scorpio SUV, a Swift Dzire taxi and Sahil’s motorcycle. Sahil was found lying by the roadside and was declared dead.
Mother alleges stunt driving for reels
In a public appeal, Sahil's mother, Inna Makan, alleged that the SUV occupants were making stunt videos for social media when the accident occurred, earlier HT reported.
“My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February,” she said. “He, along with his sister, was out in the Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt.”
Calling herself a helpless mother who raised her son alone, she urged media organisations and Dwarka residents to support her demand for justice and appealed to parents to be more vigilant about road safety.
Autopsy points to severe head and chest trauma
The post-mortem report states that Sahil died due to haemorrhagic shock resulting from cranio-cerebral injuries. Doctors noted a skull fracture on the left side, a large subdural hematoma, brain swelling and hemorrhagic contusions.
The report also recorded multiple rib fractures, lung damage and significant internal bleeding, with about 100 ml of blood found in both pleural cavities. Injuries to the head and chest were described as fatal and consistent with a high-impact road accident.
