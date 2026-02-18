New CCTV footage shows accused teen recklessly driving Scorpio moments before Dwarka accident

A new CCTV footage has surfaced in the Dwarka crash showing the 17-year-old accused recklessly driving the SUV before the fatal crash in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker. The video, which was recorded by a CCTV moments before the crash. (Screengrab@HT India\YouTube) The video, which was recorded by a CCTV moments before the crash on February 3, shows the SUV overspeeding on a narrow road. The fatal crash in West Delhi claimed the life of Sahil Dhaneshra, a talented artist and a dedicated athlete. The clip captures the sequence of events leading up to the crash and shows the vehicle being driven at high speed before it struck Sahil’s motorcycle.

SUV seen swerving and missing bus In the footage, the Scorpio SUV can be seen narrowly missing a bus as it moves along the road. The vehicle appears to drift out of its lane while travelling at speed. Seconds later, it crashes into Sahil’s motorcycle. Also read| Video recorded inside SUV shows moments before collision killed Sahil Dhaneshra in Delhi The clip also shows Sahil attempting to overtake the bus just before the SUV, coming from the opposite direction, collides with him. According to the police, the SUV was being driven by a 17-year-old at the time of the incident. The teenager is currently out on interim bail due to his Class 10 board examinations. Earlier this week, another video emerged, reportedly filmed from inside the vehicle by a woman seated next to the driver. That clip also shows the SUV travelling at high speed on a road without a divider.