New Delhi likely to lodge protest after Tricolour attacked in Britain on Republic Day

India is likely to lodge a protest on Monday against lack of security measures to prevent the burning of its national flag outside the Indian high commission on Republic Day, hours after the foreign office (FO) insisted Britain does “not condone” such activities.

A group of alleged Khalistan supporters burnt a Tricolour, stamped on others and raised anti-India slogans, holding placards with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national security advisor Ajit Doval outside India House in the presence of some British police personnel.

India’s protest is likely to take the form of a ‘note verbale’, besides the issue being raised at various levels, officials familiar with the development said.

The incident seemed to spark another round of diplomatic tension on such issues that have engaged the two nations since 1980s. In April 2018, the Tricolour was also mutilated in Parliament Square during the visit of PM Modi for Commonwealth meeting. India’s protest at that time had prompted an apology from the FO. Plans to burn the flag was announced on social media.

A FO spokesman said: “We congratulate India on her 69th Republic day celebration, and look forward to deepening our relation further as we prepare to leave the EU and forge new partnerships with key global allies. We are proud to be a country that fiercely protects the rights of individuals to peaceful protest and free speech as essential parts of a vibrant democracy, provided that demonstrators act within the law. We do not condone the burning of national flags, which is deeply offensive to most people.”

There was no counter-protest by pro-India groups after the Saturday incident.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 22:40 IST