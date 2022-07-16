New Parliament circular shows ‘end of democracy’, says Yashwant Sinha

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central government of subverting constitutional institutions, Opposition presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, on Saturday said that the recent decision on a new list of unparliamentary words and ban on protest in Parliament complex denotes that democracy has come to an end in the country.

Addressing reporters after interacting with Congress legislators and senior leaders in Jharkhand state capital, Ranchi, the last stop of his election campaign, Sinha said the prevailing situation in the country makes the presidential election a contest between two sets of ideologies and appealed the elected representatives to follow their ‘conscience’ while making a choice.

“I started my campaign on June 29 from Trivandrum and was of the view that democracy is in danger. And as I end my campaign today here, I am convinced that actually democracy has come to an end in the country,” said Sinha. “In between two important developments have happened. A new list of unparliamentary words has been issued, which is laughable. So now you and I can’t even say that this government is incompetent and corrupt. This government now wants even opposition MPs to only praise the government. And the second thing, they have put a ban on protest on the Parliament complex. The MPs have always protested near Gandhi and Ambedkar statues. This goverment has already gagged other institutions. And now they have targeted the temple of democracy itself,” he added.

Accusing the central government of misusing the federal agencies, the former union minister said there is an atmosphere of fear in the country and everyone including the Union home minister is living with it.

“Even the home minister is under fear. Be it the cabinet ministers, bureaucrats, common man or businessman, all are living under fear. And that is why I say this is a contest between two sets of ideologies. One that wishes to protect the Constitution and the other that wants to destroy it. And only those who have a clean image and will to fight can stand up to them,” said Sinha.

On the issue of him lagging behind in the race to Rashtrapati Bhawan because of the NDA candidate being from a Scheduled Tribes category, Sinha said while he has respect for Droupadi Murmu, the election of President can’t be restricted to identity and regionalism.

“If you really want to empower them (tribal community), why not make her the Prime Minister instead of President?” asked Sinha.

Though the senior ruling ally in the state, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has announced its support to Droupadi Murmu, Sinha called on JMM working president and chief minister Hemant Soren at his residence.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge, Avinash Pande,who accompanied Sinha, said the latter met the chief minister on Soren’s invitation and discussed the prevailing political scenario in the state and the country.

Ending his campaign, Sinha appealed all elected representatives to vote as per their conscience. “One person in past had won as President when voting was done on basis of their conscience. I believe, the same will happen this time,” said Sinha.

Sinha, who hails from Jharkhand, had arrived in Ranchi on Friday. Murmu had earlier been the governor of Jharkhand.

The presidential election will be held on July 18.

