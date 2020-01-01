New Year revelry claims three lives in Andhra’s Nellore

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 18:42 IST

Three persons, including two women, drowned in Bay of Bengal, when they were celebrating the New Year Day at Tupilipalem beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The police said four youngsters from Jeevakonda village near Tirupati had arrived at Tupilipalem, about 150 km away from home, on Tuesday night to celebrate the New Year on the beachside. The celebrations went on till the early hours of Wednesday.

“In the morning, the four youth went to the sea for a swim and were swept away by a huge tidal wave. Some local fishermen immediately went into the sea and managed to rescue one man, while others drowned,” Vakadu sub-inspector of police, M Bhoja Naik told Hindustan Times.

After some time, the bodies of the three – D Rahul, Batthala Sonu and Beerangula Sonia, all aged between 24-27 years, were washed ashore. The survivor Chandrasekhar, along with the driver, put the bodies into the car and left before he was intercepted by the police, who had been alerted by the locals, at Nayadupet.

The bodies were then sent to the local government hospital for post-mortem.

The Vakadu police lodged a case of accidental death and are investigating. “We have handed over the bodies to their family members after post-mortem,” Naik said.