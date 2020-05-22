e-paper
Newborn twins become Gujarat's youngest coronavirus patients

Newborn twins become Gujarat’s youngest coronavirus patients



india Updated: May 22, 2020 16:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mehsana (Gujarat)

At least 93 coronavirus cases have been detected in Mehsana district so far.(HT File Photo (Representative Image))
         

Twin brother and sister, born six days ago in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, have tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the state’s youngest patients for the viral infection, an official said on Friday.

A woman from Molipur village in the district, who had tested positive for the virus, gave birth to twins at the Vadnagar Civil Hospital on May 16, said Manoj Daxini, district development officer.

“This is the first case in Gujarat where newborn infants, that too twins, have tested positive for coronavirus.

While the male infant tested positive on May 18, the baby girl’s reports came on Friday,” he said.

Both infants were in a stable condition, he said.

“The woman hails from Molipur village, where several COVID-19 cases were detected after three persons who had returned from Mumbai tested positive,” Daxini said.

At least 93 coronavirus cases have been detected in Mehsana district so far.

