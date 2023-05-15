‘Amazing moment’: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti speaks on India-US ties in Gujarat's Sabarmati

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States (US) to India, Eric Garcetti on Monday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. Also known as the “Gandhi Ashram,” the place is of immense significance. Speaking to reporters present there, Garcetti talked about the India-US relationship. He said, “Our relationship is not based on anyone else. It is based on each other, it is based on a warmth of friendship, and it's based on a common desire to have stronger economies and a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Wherever that is challenged, we stand together.” Ambassador of United States to India Eric Garcetti spins the charkha during his visit to the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram.(PTI)

"…Today, while so much has changed since I was 19 years' old, one thing that has not changed is the sense of connection I feel, not only to this place now and to the man who lived here with his family, but to the aspirations of the Indian people and the universal aspirations of all of us to live freely and to recognise the work of every human being," he said.

"It doesn't matter where you come from, it does not matter who your parents are, it does not matter what religion you practice, it does not matter what language you speak--all that matters is the dreams in your hearts and working hard to achieve them. And those dreams of India are being realised every single day," the US Ambassador added.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti had earlier posted a video on his Twitter handle recounting his visit to the MaharasthraBhawan in Delhi.

"From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?," Garcetti posted.

Earlier on Thursday (May 11), Garcetti and envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco on Thursday presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Apart from his visits to the old city of Ahmedabad and the Sabarmati Ashram, Garcetti is also scheduled to meet the state leadership and watch a T20 cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON