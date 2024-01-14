Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Mann ki Baat’ dig in Manipur; Shashi Tharoor makes Lok Sabha polls prediction; and more

After a gap of 12 months, the second leg of the Congress’s nationwide campaign, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, started on Sunday from Khongjom in Thoubal district of Manipur, the northeastern state which has been roiled by ethnic clashes since May last year. Elaborating on the decision to name the yatra as one for ‘nyay’ (justice), he said that it was done to highlight the social, economic and political injustices happening in the country at present. He said that the purpose of the visit was to listen to the problems faced by people from all sections. “We don’t want to tell you about our ‘mann ki baat’ but to hear about your ‘mann ki baat’. We want to know about your pain. We want to share a vision of brotherhood and harmony,” Gandhi said. Dig deeper. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the launch of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur's Thoubal.(X/Congress)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has predicted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the single-largest party in the upcoming 2024 general elections. However, he said, the BJP can be stopped from forming a government at the Centre by significantly bringing down its seats tally and forcing its allies to lose confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "I still expect that the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party. But I do believe their numbers can be brought down to a level where their potential allies required to form a government may no longer be willing to ally with them and may be willing to ally with us. So we have to give it a try," the former Union minister said. Dig deeper.

In a clash of generations that opened the night session on the 2024 Australian Open’s historic opening Sunday, defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a scare against qualifier Dino Prizmic in the round-one clash in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. In what was the longest first-round tie, Djokovic ever played at a Grand Slam, with the match ending at the stroke of the fourth hour, the Serb prevailed after conceding the second set and survived a late fightback as well. In the end, Djokovic had nothing but respect and praise for the 18-year-old, which was summed up in an epic gesture after the match finished. Dig deeper.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki has made ₹458.69 crore worldwide in 24 days. The film released on December 21 last year, ahead of Christmas, and had its share of ups and downs at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made a business of ₹223.22 crore in India alone. The official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared on their Instagram account that the film has done a business of ₹458.69 crore worldwide. They wrote, “Our heart melts everytime we see your love growing at the Box Office!” adding that the film is “winning over hearts qayamat tak (till eternity)!” Dig deeper.