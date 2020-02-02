News updates from Hindustan Times: 128 Indians test negative as scientists hunt for coronavirus medicine and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 13:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

128 test negative as Indian scientists hunt for coronavirus medicine

One hundred and thirty samples have so far been tested in the country’s apex laboratory - Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology in Pune, of which 128 have returned negative for coronavirus even as the Union health ministry on Sunday confirmed a second positive case of the virus in India.

The budget does not address the crisis of demand | Opinion

This was the longest budget speech in India’s history of budget speeches. But two hours and 40 minutes later, the only thing we have clarity on is that the government is still not willing to offer a clear diagnosis, forget the much-needed prescription for an economy, which in the words of a former chief economic adviser, is headed for the intensive care unit, writes Yamini Aiyar

Ranbir Kapoor’s nagging forces Ayan Mukerji to confirm Brahmastra release date

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra has finally got a new release date. Alia shared a new picture of them together along with Amitabh Bachchan and director Ayan Mukerji as she held a placard with the release date of the film written on it. The much delayed film is set to hit theatres on December 4 this year.

Rajasthan Royals explain on why they want to shift base from Jaipur

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals is not happy with the state of affairs in Jaipur and there are reports that the side might shift their base to a different city.

Nokia Captain America specs leaked ahead of launch

HMD Global is scheduled to host a special event on the sidelines of MWC 2020 on February 23. At the event, the company is expected to launch the Nokia 5.2, codenamed Nokia Captain America, alongside the Nokia Nokia 8.2 5G and the Nokia 1.3.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan set ramp on fire for Manish Malhotra once again

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan set the ramp on fire as they walked for Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, for a gorgeous and magnificent fashion extravaganza which was part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘off field performance’ TikTok video divides Twitter. Here’s why

Yuzvendra Chahal, an ace bowler of the Indian cricket team, often dishes out ‘off field performances’ on social media which never fail to create a stir among his fans. He did it again with a TikTok video which he shared on Twitter.

