News updates from Hindustan Times: Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council and all the latest news at this hour

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(ANI file photo)
         

Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday approved a resolution for abolishing the state’s legislative council, which the government feels is a major hurdle for passing crucial bills. The resolution was introduced in the assembly by Jagan Mohan Reddy as state information minister Perni Venkatramaiah began the discussion. Read more

‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on his plea against the dismissal of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind, news agency PTI reported on Monday. Read more

‘Arvind Kejriwal supports tukde tukde gang for vote bank’, says Nadda

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by invoking the 2016 incident involving Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid. Read more

Kobe Bryant death: ‘Absolutely devastated’ - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma mourn death of NBA star

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after the celebrated basketball player died on Sunday due to a helicopter crash. Kohli took to Instagram to post a picture of Bryant. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma also posted a picture of Bryant along with his daughter Gianna and he wrote - ‘Sad day for the sporting world today. Read more

Alia Bhatt sends Kangana Ranaut flowers after Padma Shri honour, Rangoli Chandel says ‘I am enjoying it’

Alia Bhatt sent a bouquet of flowers to Kangana Ranaut to congratulate her on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri. Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel was amused by this gesture and took to Twitter to express the same. Read more

Facebook blames Apple for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hack

It has been almost a week since reports of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sending malware to hack into Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ iPhone X stormed the Internet. Facebook up until now has remained silent over the matter. But now, the company has blamed Apple for the incident. Read more

Grammys 2020: White-hot looks, strapless gowns and crazy nails at the Grammys

Twenty years ago, Jennifer Lopez shut down the Grammys red carpet with her now legendary barely-there Versace green dress, open to her navel, that sent the internet into a full meltdown. How can anyone beat that? Well, the music industry’s brightest stars certainly gave it a go, strutting their stuff Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Read more

