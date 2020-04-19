News updates from Hindustan Times: Arvind Kejriwal on why lockdown rules won’t be relaxed in Delhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 13:21 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

77 containment zones, 1893 Covid-19 cases: Arvind Kejriwal on why lockdown rules won’t be relaxed in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday gave a number of reasons why there won’t be any relaxation in the rules during the lockdown till May 3 in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said he will hold a review meeting after a week on April 27 to review the situation. Read more

Haridwar, Nainital districts in Uttarakhand classified as ‘red zones’ after spike in Covid-19 cases

Authorities in Uttarakhand have designated Haridwar and Nainital as ‘red zones’ or hotspots after a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in these two districts, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Read more

Manipur’s 2nd Covid-19 patient tests negative two weeks after treatment

Manipur’s second Covid-19 patient has tested negative for the first time since undergoing treatment, according to official sources. The northeastern state has reported only two cases of coronavirus infection, according to the latest health ministry figures. Read more

Maharashtra dedicates 25 more hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients

No new cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday morning in Maharashtra as the tally of Covid-19 cases has remained 3,648 cases and 211 deaths, state health department officials said. Read more

Schools, shops re-open across Europe as Covid-19 cases plateau, but experts warn caution

People reading in downtown Rome, children going to elementary schools in Demark, Italians returning to bookstores and Austria allowing gardening stores to sell flowers again - life seems to return to normalcy as an initial sign of hope and optimism that the first wave of Europe’s devastating pandemic is coming to an end. Read more

‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday picked Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma as the best captain of the Indian Premier League. Under his leadership, MI have become the most successful franchise of IPL with four trophies in 12 seasons. Read more

Chris Hemsworth chickens out of insane Extraction action sequence, leaves it to experts. Watch video

Chris Hemsworth may play the god of thunder, Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the actor sure knows when to step up and when to back down with “flexed biceps and folded hands’. Read more

Word of the Week: Is time really up for the apostrophe?

The closing of the Apostrophe Protection Society because of the ‘ignorance and laziness’ of the general public strikes a body blow against those fighting for correct English. Read more

Covid-19 to be part of syllabus of Biochemistry at Lucknow University

The decision was made in agreement with the teachers of the biochemistry department who are now busy in preparing a syllabus accordingly. The final syllabus, along with the proposal will be put forward in the next executive council meeting of the university. Read more

Woman tries to show ‘perfect handstand’ but her dog has other plans. Watch

A video of a woman heading for that ‘perfect handstand’ would have been amazing and even somewhat motivating until a dog decided to walk in the scene and foil the attempt at fakery. Read more

Watch| ‘US now expects up to 65,000 deaths from Covid-19’: President Donald Trump