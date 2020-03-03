News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Arvind Kejriwal discusses Delhi violence with PM Modi, demands action against guilty and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Arvind Kejriwal discusses Delhi violence with PM Modi, demands action against guilty

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a courtesy call after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won Assembly elections in the national capital. Read more

SGPC starts free bus service for Kartarpur pilgrims from Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak

AMRITSAR: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday launched a free daily bus service for pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur in Pakistan through the corridor from Golden Temple here to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. Read more

PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a sharp rejoinder to ex-PM Manmohan Singh who had recently expressed concern at the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Read more

Tripura CM jabs Rahul Gandhi after comment on PM quitting social media post

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi after the latter criticised PM Modi’s tweet on quitting social media. Read more

Per capita income of Noida residents more than people of Delhi: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people living in Noida have greater per capita income as opposed those living in the national capital. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘Their bowling was more suited to conditions’ - Sanjay Manjrekar names two bowlers who would have made a bigger impact

The Indian seam bowlers were expected to great things in New Zealand, especially when the conditions were skewed so much in their favour. Read more

Irrfan on wife Sutapa’s role in his fight against cancer: ‘If I get to live, I want to live for her’

Bollywood actor Irrfan has been away from public eye for most of the past two years ever since he was diagnosed with cancer. Read more

WhatsApp to get dark theme soon

WhatsApp users have been waiting for the company to roll out the dark theme on its app and web-based interface for almost a year now. Read more

Alexander Graham Bell’s Birth Anniversary: Facts you should know about him

Alexander Graham Bell is credited with the invention of the first working telephone in 1876. Read more

Woman thinks she has poop stains all over her. It’s not what it look like

A woman was left baffled when she woke up to find a brown substance smeared all over her hair, face, and bed. Horrified, she texted her partner to ask why she woke up with poop all over her and they replied. Read more