Tripura CM jabs Rahul Gandhi after comment on PM quitting social media post

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:34 IST

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi after the latter criticised PM Modi’s tweet on quitting social media.

Former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday tweeted out saying “Give up hatred, not social media account?” in a response to PM Modi’s tweet that read “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts”.

Deb took a scathing attack on Gandhi and posted, “So that’s the reason Sonia Gandhi doesn’t have any Social Media account?”

So that's the reason Sonia Gandhi doesn't have any Social Media account? https://t.co/6cRXIBnOG9 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been active across his social media handles ever since he took over as the prime minister during his first term in 2014.

In a cryptic message on Monday, PM Modi suggested that he is contemplating quitting social media, adding that he will keep everybody posted on the same.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” the prime minister had posted yesterday.

His tweet led to a wave of reactions from netizens, urging the prime minister not to give up social media. Hashtags like ‘#ModiQuitsSocialMedia’ and ‘#NoSir’ remained among the top trends on Twitter.