News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Two protesting lawyers try to commit suicide in Delhi court and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:00 IST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:00 IST

Two protesting lawyers try to commit suicide in Delhi court

Two lawyers in Rohini court, northwest Delhi, allegedly tried to commit suicide on Monday as the protest against Delhi Police entered its third day. One lawyer doused himself in kerosene and tried to set himself on fire but was stopped by his colleagues, police said.

Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, we’ll work as responsible oppn: Sharad Pawar

Nearly a week after his surprise meeting with Sharad Pawar sparked off buzz about a possible arrangement with rival Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday firmly ruled out any possibility of the NCP-Congress combine arriving at an arrangement with the Shiv Sena to form the next government.

Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Union minister and prominent Maharashtra leader Nitin Gadkari at his home on Wednesday to discuss ‘farmer issues’ as politics over government formation in the state picked pace with November 9 deadline fast approaching.

Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specifications already leaked

HMD Global is said to be working on two new budget Nokia smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, new Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 5.3 have already leaked online. Let’s take a closer look at the two upcoming Nokia smartphones.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan shares announcement video, teases Pritam’s emotional soundtrack. Watch here

Aamir Khan has shared an announcement video for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. While the short video doesn’t reveal Aamir’s look as the Sikh character, it debuts the first notes from Pritam’s soundtrack.

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list for India

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma will look to move up the ladder in an elite Indian T20 list when he takes to the field against Bangladesh in the second T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Bangladesh stunned Team India in the first T20I in Delhi and now will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. As for the hosts, they will look to force the series into decider by winning this contest in Rajkot.

Alia Bhatt heads to Hollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez gushes over her ‘mermaid’ look. See pics

Alia Bhatt seems to be in a perfect state of bliss these days, and why wouldn’t she? Both her professional and personal life seem straight out of a movie. The actor will soon be seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and she is also set to start her next project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

