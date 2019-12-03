News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 12:56 IST

Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander

Shanmuga Subramanian, the engineer from Chennai who helped locate the lander of India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2, has said that he spent many nights probing a picture of the impact site shared by US space agency Nasa.

Senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, who appeared for Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case in Supreme Court , said on Tuesday he has been sacked from the case . “Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR [advocate on record] Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the ‘sacking’ without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case,” Dhavan said in a Facebook post.

IPL 2020 auction: Mitchell Starc opts out; Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn in auction pool

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has opted out of the Indian Premier League for a second successive year even as his teammates Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn are among seven players who have listed their names in the player’s auction to be held on December 19 in Kolkata. The 29-year-old Starc last featured in the IPL in 2015 when he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Man, two women jump to death from 7th floor ; 2 children found strangulated

A man, his wife and a female colleague died after jumping from a seventh floor apartment of a residential block in Vaibhav Khand of Indirapuram, abutting the national capital, early on Tuesday, police said. Bodies of two minor children, allegedly strangulated, were also recovered from their apartment.

Death On The Nile: Here’s Ali Fazal’s first look from Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie redux

Ali Fazal’s look in his next Hollywood project, Death on the Nile, is out. The actor, who is currently shooting for the film in London, sports a pencil moustache in the celluloid adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery.

Farmer in Karnataka paints pet dog as tiger. Here’s why

A farmer at Naluru village under Thirthahalli Taluk in the district has found a unique solution to protect his coffee and areca crop from the menace of monkeys by painting the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. The farmer, Srikanth Gowda, on Monday said that he had decided to paint his dog after his earlier measures using soft toys failed to do the tricks.

A look at all the red carpet appearances at the Fashion Awards 2019

From Rihanna, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Kylie Minogue, Nicole Scherzinger, Noomi Rapace, Lily James, Shailene Woodley to supermodels Naomi Campbell, Irina Shaeyk among others attended the Fashion Awards 2019 event on Monday night, wearing either sustainable fashion or red carpet rental wear. Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks we spotted last night.

