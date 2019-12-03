Man, two women jump to death from 7th floor flat in Ghaziabad; 2 children found strangulated

noida

A man, his wife and a female colleague died after jumping from a seventh floor apartment of a residential block in Vaibhav Khand of Indirapuram, abutting the national capital, early on Tuesday, police said. Bodies of two minor children, allegedly strangulated, were also recovered from their apartment.

The incident took place in the largely middle class neighbourhood, which is around 23 kms away from Delhi, at around 5 am and the police received a call about the trio jumping off soon after. After recovering their bodies, the police inspected the apartment to find the couple’s two dead children.

The dead man has been identified as one Gulshan, who ran a jeans-manufacturing business. “He had suffered severe financial losses in his business,” assistant superintendent of police Keshav Kumar said. The police said that the couple allegedly murdered their children and committed suicide due to the financial crisis. The second woman helped him with his manufacturing business, the police added.

A message scrawled on a wall of the apartment mentioned that one Rakesh Verma was responsible for the deaths and said all five should be cremated together.

