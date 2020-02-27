News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Justice S Muralidhar consented to transfer, says Ravi Shankar Prasad and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Judge consented to transfer, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, hammers Congress

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday responded sharply to the Congress criticism over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court hours after he roasted Delhi Police for not acting against hate speeches. Read more

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu breaks silence, announces meeting with Sonia, Priyanka in Delhi

After months of self-imposed political exile, Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his silence on Thursday by announcing that he met party president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi recently to discuss the “revival of the state”. Read more

Amaravati, once planned as world-class capital, set to turn into residential colony

Once billed as “world-class” capital city, Amaravati is going to be a mere residential colony in the coming days, if the proposal of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is put into implementation. Read more

Hardest-hit China, South Korea count 767 new coronavirus cases

South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders. Read more

India vs New Zealand: After Wellington debacle, Ajinkya Rahane reveals improved mantra for Christchurch Test, speaks about conditions

The Indian batting order was blown away by relentless New Zealand bowling in the first Test and hence, the side now wants to tackle the Kiwi threat with more intent and planning in the second Test in Christchurch. Read more

Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sensharma file for divorce after five years of separation: report

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma have filed for divorce, after being separated for almost five years. Read more

Apple to open its online store in India this year, says Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday said that the company will start selling products directly to Indian consumers via its official e-store this year. Read more

From detox routines to daily yoga practice, Mugdha Godse spills the beans about her fitness regime

With over 101k followers on Instagram, actor-model Mugdha Godse is a fitness inspiration for many. So naturally, a query that comes her way often is, ‘What’s your diet plan?’, or, ‘What’s your fitness mantra?’. And the answer is simple. “I eat right and do yoga,” says Godse, as she lists her daily regime to us. Read more

Inflatable latex trousers are a thing now, here’s what people have to say about it

Indian designer Harikrishnan’s Inflatable latex trousers collection has left people with lots of questions. The designer’s larger-than-life trousers had ended up reminding people of varied things and also sparked all sorts of reactions. Read more