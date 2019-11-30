News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Fadnavis raises three questions before BJP boycotts Uddhav’s trust vote and all the latest news at this hour

india

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fadnavis raises three questions before BJP boycotts Uddhav’s trust vote

Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition cleared the trust vote in Maharashtra assembly on Saturday but not before a dramatic intervention by the BJP at the start of the day's proceedings and a subsequent walkout over alleged violation of established norms by the new government.

Terrorism in Kashmir very low after abrogation of Article 370: Javadekar

Terrorism in Kashmir has been at a minimum level after the repeal of Article 370, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday, describing the first six months of the Modi government's second term as dedicated to development and security of the country.

Woman on solo protest outside Parliament asks ‘Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’, detained

A woman, in her mid 20s, sat on a pavement near Parliament on Saturday morning protesting over crimes against women, police said.

25-year-old Mysuru man shot dead in California motel, say kins

A 25-year-old man from Mysuru, pursuing his master's degree in computer science in the US, was reportedly shot dead by an unknown assailant, family members said on Saturday.

Moscow turns to vampires to boost vaccination rates

Struggling with growing scepticism of vaccinations, health authorities in Moscow have turned to a surprising ally for help: blood-thirsty vampires.

Commando 3 day 1 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal’s film registers Rs 4.7 cr opening, Hotel Mumbai manages Rs 1 cr haul

Actor Vidyut Jammwal's action film Commando 3 has registered an average opening day at the box office. The film made Rs 4.74 crore on Friday, less than the Rs 5.14 crore (in all languages) opening of its predecessor, Commando 2.

David Warner breaks Don Bradman’s record with unique triple hundred against Pakistan

Australia opener David Warner rewrote the record books with his maiden triple century in the second Test against Pakistan at the iconic Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Warner broke records for fun as a hapless Pakistan bowling unit was sent on a leather hunt on Day 2 of the day/night Test.