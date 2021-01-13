News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Karnataka CM expands cabinet, inducts 7 new ministers
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa expands cabinet, 7 new ministers take oath
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his cabinet, inducting seven new ministers. This comes after days of hectic parleys and discussions, including with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more
'Childish Smith can't have two brain cells to rub together,' Lloyd slams Aussie batsman for scuffing Pant's guard marks
Former England cricketer David Lloyd came down harsh on Australia batsman Steve Smith after the latter was allegedly caught trying to scuff off Rishabh Pant's guard marks on Day 5 of the third Test against India in Sydney. Read more
Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it
Ever since Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi Kapoor dropped her video on social media handle, featuring her belly dancing to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s song San Sanana from the film Asoka, fans have been on frenzy and we don’t blame them. Read more
Kajol says Ajay Devgn, kids Nysa and Yug would lock themselves in separate rooms during lockdown, to get some me-time
Actor Kajol had an 'intense and interesting' time quarantining with her family last year. Kajol has two children with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn. Read more
Woman gifts foster daughter a car on her birthday. Her reaction is precious
If you’re looking for a wholesome story to leave you happy, then this video of a woman and her foster daughter may just do the trick. Shared on Instagram, the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling and leave you with a smile. Read more
RedmiBook Pro with Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 chipset to launch next month
Shortly after Intel unveiled its 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 at CES 2021, Xiaomi announced it will launch a new RedmiBook laptop with this chipset. Now two RedmiBook Pro 15 models have been spotted on Geekbench. Read more
Watch: Ahead of Army Day, jawans perform dress rehearsal for parade in Delhi
Dress rehearsal for the parade was underway ahead of the Army Day celebrations. The rehearsal was underway at Army Parade ground in Delhi on Wednesday, January 13. The Army jawans were seen marching as part of their rehearsal. Wives of three martyrs received awards during the full dress rehearsal of the Army Day Parade. The martyred jawans had lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh. The Army Day is celebrated across the country on January 15 every year. On this day in 1949, General KM Cariappa became the first Indian to take charge of Indian Army. Watch more
Govt clears ₹48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024
Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC
BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers
Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board
- The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits
- Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban
4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive
Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator
Decriminalising adultery could lead to ‘instability’ in armed forces: Govt to SC
Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time
- The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose
- The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India
Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states
