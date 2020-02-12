News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides named in NIA chargesheet and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 17:09 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.



In jibe at Kejriwal, BJP leader asks why deprive children of Hanuman’s blessings

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had played up his religious identity as a devout Hindu to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign in the run-up to last week’s assembly elections.

LeT founder Hafiz Saeed convicted by Pak court in 2 terror-financing cases: Report

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) emir Hafiz Saeed has been convicted in a terror financing case by a Pakistan court and sentenced to five years jail, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. This is the first time that Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested last year, has been convicted in a terror case.

NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives including Sajjad Ahmad Khan, who was in direct touch with last year’s Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Khan (now dead).

In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts

The mother of 2012 Delhi gangrape victim broke down in court as she demanded fresh death warrant for the four convicts in the case.

“I am here from one and a half years, I am here and waiting for them to avail their legal remedies. However, even I am victim’s mother, and even I have some rights. I would request you to please issue the death warrant,” said Asha Devi as the court offered to give one of the convicts Pawan Gupta the legal aid.

Kerala labourer with three loans to clear, hits Rs 12 crore lottery jackpot

A tribal daily wage worker P Rajan (53) went to the bank last month to inquire about a fourth loan to pay the interest on his three other loans but the manager was not helpful. On his way back home, an upset Rajan bought a lottery, more out of habit and less out of expectation that Lady Luck will smile on him.

IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?

Royal Challengers Bangalore can have a name change ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they changed their name of their official Twitter handle on Wednesday. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to ‘Royal Challengers’.

Sara Ali Khan scolds Kartik Aaryan for jumping on bus with injured hand: ‘You do it if you like’

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are promoting their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, all around the country, charming fans with their off-screen chemistry as they await their first onscreen union. At a recent press event, a video provided an insight into their friendship.

Valentine’s Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif show how to sizzle in red this V-Day

If you’re curious as to what to wear this Valentine’s Day, whether for a hot date or for a girl’s night out, or in, don’t give this fiery colour a miss.

