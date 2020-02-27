News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Tahir Hussain, the man at centre of AAP vs BJP row on Delhi violence and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tahir Hussain, the man at centre of AAP vs BJP row over Delhi violence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain is under fire after allegations that he is involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. Read more

‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the barbs from Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing these parties of instigating violence in Northeast Delhi where 34 people have died in clashes. Read more

Industrialist fled to Dubai with daughter accusing courts of gender bias, CBI brings him back

Industrialist Aman Lohia, who had fled to Dubai with his three-year-old daughter around seven months ago in violation of court order has been brought back to India on Thursday said officials familiar with the developments. Read more

Shinzo Abe calls for all Japan schools to be closed to fight coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for all schools in the country to close from Monday until the end of their spring holidays as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. Read more

India vs New Zealand: All pace attack, new opener - 3 selection dilemmas facing India ahead of 2nd Test match in Christchurch

Post India’s capitulation in Wellington, captain Virat Kohli wanted to protest his side from external factors and instead, asked them to focus on their skills, learn from the mistakes committed and then march on to Christchurch. Read more

Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years, says remembering that phase is scary

Actor Bhagyashree, who has been married to Himalay Dasani since 1990, revealed that they were separated for a year and a half in the middle. Read more

Reliance Jio doesn’t have a single Chinese component, Mukesh Ambani tells Donald Trump

It’s no secret that the US is trying to get Huawei banished from the smartphone world. In the recent past, the country has not only imposed sanctions against the company banning all US-based companies from doing business with Huawei, but it has also urged other countries, including the European Union, from including the company in its 5G network. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Bollywood celebs usher in the trend of golds and jewel tones

While muted monochromes may have been all the rage over the last couple of seasons, the arrival of Spring 2020 ushers in an array of gold and jewel-toned ensembles on the red carpet. Read more