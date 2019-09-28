News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: India replies to Imran Khan’s UN speech and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 08:53 IST

‘Brinksmanship not statesmanship’: India’s riposte to Imran Khan’s N-threat at UN

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s threat of nuclear war is not statesmanship, India said on Saturday while exercising its right of reply to Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday. “PM Imran Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship not statesmanship,” Vidisha Maitra, first Secretary MEA said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India’s ambitious development and social welfare programmes, pitched for a reformed multilateral world order, and asserted India’s determination to fight terrorism, which he described as one of humanity’s biggest challenges, while stressing on the values of peace and harmony.

Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi not to be part of candidate selection

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will have no say in the choice of party candidates for next month’s assembly elections. Rahul, who quit as Congress chief after taking responsibility for the party’s rout in this year’s general elections, has recused himself from participating in candidate selection meetings or being part of the decisions taken there, HT learns.

It was former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s last wish that her daughter Bansuri Swaraj fulfilled on Friday. Bansuri called on Salve to hand over to him a coin of rupee as his fee for appearing before the International Court of Justice in the case relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is in Pakistan Jail on charges of spying.

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Greta Thunberg

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg said Friday she doesn’t understand why grown-ups and world leaders would mock children and teens for acting on science, responding to attacks on her campaign as students conducted a second wave of global protests demanding action on climate change.

Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Here are 37 interesting facts you might not know about the actor

Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 this year and is expected to celebrate the day with his family and girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor claims to be an introvert in real life and likes watching movies or spending time with his dogs in his free time. There is more to him than just his impressive lineup of films and ever increasing fan base.

‘Let’s talk cricket,’ Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq shuts down question on KashmirMisbah-ul-Haq was recently named the head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. However, there was a tough question posed to Misbah in the press conference before the ODI series begins against Sri Lanka. A journalist asked Misbah if the Pakistan cricket team intends highlight the Kashmir issue while citing the example of the Indian team wearing army caps after the Pulwama attack.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 08:52 IST