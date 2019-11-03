News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: WhatsApp sent second alert in September, informed 121 Indians may have been targeted and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:00 IST

WhatsApp sent second alert in September, informed 121 Indians may have been targeted

WhatsApp informed the government in September that 121 Indian citizens may have been targeted by an Israeli company’s spyware, an official at the mobile messaging services company said, detailing what was a second alert over a possible snooping attempt that came to light earlier in the week. Read more.

Intel shows Jaish, Lashkar planning large-scale terror attacks in winter

Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are preparing for large-scale terror strikes against India in the coming winter, according to the latest intelligence reports. The strikes are aimed at preventing the return to normalcy of what is now the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more.

Karnataka defectors kept in Mumbai under Amit Shah’s watch, says Yediyurappa in leaked clip

The Congress on Saturday said it would approach the Supreme Court with fresh evidence in the case pertaining to the disqualification of its rebel legislators in Karnataka following leak of a video in which chief minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly saying that the defectors “were kept in Mumbai under the watch” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah. Read more.

How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess

The national capital region (NCR) and much of the Indo-Gangetic plains were shrouded in a toxic haze since last week, a rerun of an annual pollution crisis that is turning into a headache for policy makers and administrations. Read more.

The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion

The better-than-expected performance of the Congress in Haryana, and of both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, has led commentators to declare that their brand is not beyond its sell-by date. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Out of Tests, Pant, Dhawan up for T20 test

Out of the Test team, which demands plenty of patience and restraint to go with skill, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were back at the India nets on Saturday doing what they are best known for—give the ball a mighty thwack—as they prepared for the first T20 against Bangladesh. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates birthday at meet and greet event with fans, Burj Khalifa lights up with his name. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan decided to celebrate his 54th birthday with the people that love him the most. The actor attended a meet and greet event with his fans in Mumbai on Saturday where he cut his birthday cake and talked to his fans. Read more.