News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: High court ends ban on Goa’s beach shacks and all the latest news at this hour

Oct 07, 2019

Ban on Goa’s beach shacks ends, high court says no proof of adverse impact

The Bombay High Court bench at Goa permitted the government to go ahead with the implementation of the shack policy and vacated the stay on Goa’s shacks that was granted by the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal back in September. Read more here.

Oyo raises $1.5 billion at $10 billion valuation

Oyo is raising $1.5 billion from founder Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank Group Corp. and other investors as the India lodging startup expands into foreign markets. Oyo has built it into India’s second-most valuable startup with a valuation of about $10 billion. Its service covers 1.2 million rooms in over 80 countries, including 590,000 rooms in China. It entered the U.S. earlier this year and now has 7,500 rooms in 60 cities. Read more here.

Kashmir is in blood of Pak, says Musharraf in comeback speech over phone

76-year-old All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Chairman made the remarks while addressing party workers on the APML’s founding day in Islamabad via telephone from Dubai on Sunday. Kashmiri people “no matter what,” the ailing former military ruler Pervez Musharraf has asserted, as he returned to active politics. Read more here.

Hindu saint community takes a u-turn on Chinmayanand, to extend full support

Mahant Narendra Giri, who had earlier declared that Chinmayanand would be externed from the saint community on October 10 when the ABAP meets in Haridwar, on Monday now said that they would continue to support Chinmayanand. Read more here.

The Congress is failing in its democratic duty | Editorial

A cursory glance at the Congress’ preparations for the polls shows how weak it has become. For one, in both states, there has been a high degree of internal factionalism. The feud between Ashok Tanwar and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was resolved in favour of the latter only a month ago — but it has come at the cost of Mr Tanwar quitting the party. There has also been large-scale defections of party leaders in Maharashtra and dissent by influential figures like Sanjay Nirupam. Read more here.

2nd whistleblower may give House Democrats fresh information

With Congress out for another week and many Republicans reticent to speak out, a text from attorney Mark Zaid that a second individual had emerged and could corroborate the original whistleblower’s complaint gripped Washington and potentially heightened the stakes for Trump. Read more here.

At least 10 killed in attack on bus in east Afghanistan: Official

10 people were killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. The bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed. Afghan interior ministry have confirmed the toll. Read more here.

Rohit Sharma reaches career-best position in latest ICC Test Player Rankings after Visakhapatnam heroics

Rohit Sharma, who became the first player to score a century in each innings of his maiden Test as opener, on Monday jumped to a career-best 17th position in the ICC Test Player Rankings. Read more here.

Anjum Fakih says her family asked her leave home if she wanted to become an actor: ‘I put away my burqa and left home’

Actor Anjum Fakih, Srishty of Kundali Bhagya fame, has opened up about her initial struggle and revealed that her family asked her to leave home if she wanted to pursue the dream of becoming an actor. Read more here.

Oct 07, 2019