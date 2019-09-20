News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: ‘HowdyModi will be new milestone in India-US ties,’ says PM and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:02 IST

‘HowdyModi will be new milestone in India-US ties,’ says PM Modi before US visit

Ahead of his departure for the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his upcoming visit would further cement bilateral ties between India and the United States and hoped for a stronger partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

Read full story here

Chinmayanand arrested under weaker section, not satisfied: UP Law student

The woman, who accused Swami Chinamayanand of rape, has expressed dissatisfaction over his arrest under weaker sections of the IPC.

“I am not satisfied because he was booked under section 376 C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) and not rape (376 IPC),” the woman told media persons at her house in Shahjahanpur on Friday.

Read full story here

Noida bus owner fined for driver not ‘wearing a helmet’

A bus belonging to a Noida-based transporter was fined by the Gautam Budh Nagar police on September 11 for its driver not wearing a helmet. The owner was slapped with a fine of Rs 500.

Read full story here

Corporate tax rate cut a boost for the economy | HT Editorial

Business, investor and consumer sentiment in India is largely driven by taxes. The first two should ideally be driven by macroeconomic factors and company fundamentals, but this is rarely the case — and even for businesspeople and investors for whom these two factors matter, they do not matter as much as taxes.

Read full piece here

MS Dhoni or Ricky Ponting? - Former Aussie great Michael Hussey picks his favourite ODI captain

When it comes to limited overs international cricket, there are perhaps no other captains as successful as India’s MS Dhoni and Australia’s Ricky Ponting. While Dhoni led India to title wins in ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and World Cup 2010, Ponting won two back-to-back World Cups for his side in 2003 and 2007. Dhoni’s winning percentage as ODI cptain is 59.52, as he won 110 out 199 games. While Ponting finished his career as Australia captain with the winning percantage of 76.14%.

Read full story here

Vicky Kaushal on drug party claims: ‘5 minutes before the video, Karan Johar’s mom sprinkled gangaajal on us’

Weeks after a politician claimed that leading Bollywood actors used drugs at a party at Karan Johar’s house, actor Vicky Kaushal – among those present at the event – has clarified how the allegations took him by shock.

Read full story here

WhatsApp features for web that you may not know about

WhatsApp Web offers almost all features the mobile app has. The major feature WhatsApp Web doesn’t have is video and voice calling. WhatsApp Web also has its own share of tricks and tips which make chats more interactive. If you’re a frequent WhatsApp Web user, here are some features you should know.

Read the full story here

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 21:01 IST