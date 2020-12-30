News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to March 2020 and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 20:59 IST

Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended to March 2020

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar from December 31 to March 2020. Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to Indian residents and PAN is allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.Read more.

‘Confusing’: BJP disses Prashant Kishor’s seat-sharing formula for Bihar polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not taken well to the seat-sharing formula floated by Janata Dal(United) vice-president Prashant Kishor for the assembly elections in Bihar next year. Read more.

Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was arrested on Monday from his office in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmhouse owner, officials of the vigilance department said. Read more.

Glenn Maxwell douses fire before Big Bash League game

A pre-match interruption caught the eye of the fans during the Big Bash League game. Before the game, Dale Steyn posted a video of Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell dousing a fire in Launceston. The video showed Maxwell dousing a small fire that had started near the road. Watch the video here.

Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know

Search giant Google recently rolled out a new iteration of its Chrome browser. The latest version called the Chrome v79, which is available for users on Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Android, and iOS platforms, has some new privacy and security features to keep you and your data safe. Read more.

Neha Dhupia on facing sexism in South film industry: ‘They insisted on feeding hero first and I would say I am hungry’

Actor Neha Dhupia has opened up about the sexism she would face in the South film industry. She said the filmmakers would give preferential treatment to the lead actor or the ‘hero’ of the film on the sets, even when it came to lunch. Read more.

New Year 2020: A look at celebrations across the world

The New Year is almost here and it’s time to ring 2020 in high spirits. There are exciting scenes happening around the globe for New Year’s Eve and we have narrowed the best of the lot for you. Read more.