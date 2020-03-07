News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: PM holds review meet as coronavirus cases climb to 34 in India and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 20:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi holds review meet as coronavirus cases climb to 34 in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the coronavirus outbreak in the country at a meeting with health officials and asked them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities. He also told the officials to make arrangements for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

Chidambaram strikes at BJP over Yes Bank crisis, accuses govt of financial mismanagement

Former Union finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday called for fixing accountability into the Yes Bank debacle and asked if no one in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the government was accountable.

Wagah beating retreat ceremony suspended after India logs 34th coronavirus case

Coronavirus scare in India has led to the suspension of the famous beating retreat ceremony at Wagah border near Amritsar and the joint retreat ceremony near Bangladesh border in West Bengal after two new positive cases of infection surfaced in Amritsar on Saturday.

Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar

Kanhaiya Kumar is to be prosecuted for sedition, because he allegedly shouted “Bharat tere tukde honge, inshallah inshallah”. Kanhaiya denies it, but, for argument’s sake, let’s assume he did. The question is — is this sedition?

Month after first coronavirus case, Kerala detects bird flu in 2 villages

Barely a month after Kerala reported India’s first three cases of coronavirus and treated them back to life yet another disease, bird flu also known as avian flu, was detected in the northern part of the state on Saturday.

PUBG Mobile Lite introduces Women’s Day special event, Lucky Spin

In celebration of International Women’s Day this year, PUBG Mobile Lite has introduced a new special event. Players can take part in the Women’s Day exclusive event and also a ‘Lucky Spin’ event on PUBG Mobile Lite which are currently live.

Tiktok’s ‘Flip the switch challenge’ is flipping identities, age, and characters. Watch

TikTokers are back with a much safer and funnier challenge that people from any age group can enjoy. The challenge, called ‘flip the switch’, has gone viral with people coming up with all sorts of creative ideas and sharing their videos with the hashtag #fliptheswitch.

Women’s Day 2020: Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Rakul Preet Singh and more reveal what women really want

From prioritising health, being less self-critical, supporting each other and not underrating the strength women have, on the eve of Women’s Day, celebrities share their opinion on what women often neglect or overlook about themselves.

‘Doesn’t get bigger than this’ - PM Modi sends best wishes to Team India ahead of Australia clash

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent best wishes for the Indian women’s team ahead of their blockbuster ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

