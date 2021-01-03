News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP to formulate Uttar Pradesh panchayat poll strategy and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP to formulate Uttar Pradesh panchayat poll strategy in meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a meeting on Sunday to formulate a plan of action for the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. Radha Mohan Singh, the BJP’s national vice president and in-charge of the state affairs, will be a part of the meeting. Read more

Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur

The Congress party’s Rajasthan unit, lead by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress Rajasthan chief Govind Singh Dotasara and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, will on Sunday hold demonstrations against the recently passed farm laws at Jaipur’s Shaheed Smarak demanding for their repeal. Read more

Intense thunder, lightning and rain over several parts of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi recorded moderate rain and thunder showers early Sunday morning. It continues to rain in many parts of the city and neighbouring parts of northwest India. Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station reported 2.4mm rain between 8.30 am on Saturday to 5:30 am on Sunday. 1mm rain was recorded between 3 am and 5.30 am today. Read more

Former employees, grocery store owner held for snatching ₹2.5 lakh cash in Mohali’s Phase 9

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Mohali police have arrested three persons, including two former employees and a grocery store owner, for snatching a bag containing ₹2.5 lakh cash from a chemist shop owner in Phase 9 and injuring him on December 30. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘He cannot do that on Australian pitches,’ Sunil Gavaskar explains what’s ailing Mayank Agarwal

Back in 2018, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal made headlines after making a dynamic Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His batting brilliance against a potent Australian bowling line-up turned out to be so impressive that he sidelined the likes of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan from the Indian Test set-up. Read more

Kareena Kapoor designs her ‘dream home’ ahead of arrival of her second child, shares a glimpse. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a picture of herself from her new Mumbai apartment which is currently being redesigned. She called it her ‘dream home’. Read more

Kiara Advani adds boho touch to bikini with accessories worth Rs 36k in Maldives

The Maldives is the place to be at the moment. The clear blue water, white sand on the beaches combined with picturesque sunsets makes for the perfect holiday destination and that is why Bollywood celebrities have been flying there to ring in the New Year. Kiara Advani is also currently in the tropical heaven. Read more

NASA shares pic of ‘slow motion firework’ that lasted over 150 years

You may have had the chance to see various types of fireworks throughout your life. But, have you seen a ‘firework show’ in space? Well, if so, then lucky you. But if no, then worry not as today is your lucky day. Read more

Watch: Explained: India close to first Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made

India has taken a crucial step towards approving a vaccine for Covid-19. A committee of experts assessing coronavirus vaccines recommended that the candidate developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India be cleared. Watch here