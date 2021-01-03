Former employees, grocery store owner held for snatching ₹2.5 lakh cash in Mohali’s Phase 9

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:33 IST

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Mohali police have arrested three persons, including two former employees and a grocery store owner, for snatching a bag containing ₹2.5 lakh cash from a chemist shop owner in Phase 9 and injuring him on December 30.

The accused were identified as Chetan Sharma, 21, Sumesh Bansal and Vikramjeet Singh, 26, all residents of Kharar. Police said that Sumesh runs the Bansal grocery store on Randhawa road in Kharar.

Sacked employees snatched cash

Police said that accused Chetan and Vikramjit used to work at the victim, Puneet Goyal’s shop and were sacked a few days back. They were aware that Puneet takes the day’s cash home and a conspiracy to snatch the bag was hatched.

On December 30 at around 11pm, Goyal was returning home with the day’s collection and was parking his vehicle when three persons on a motorcycle had attacked him with a hammer and rod, and snatched his bag containing ₹2.5 lakh cash.

The accused were caught on CCTV installed in the area. The police recovered a motorcycle, cash, weapons, and hammer and rod used in the crime. A case under sections 379B (snatching), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.