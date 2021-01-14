News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in Delhi, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi: Cold wave continues, minimum temperature dips to 2°C
Cold wave conditions continued in Delhi on Thursday, with the minimum temperature falling to 2 degree Celsius (°C), which is five degrees below the normal for this time of the year. Read more
China’s PLA now has precision 3D maps of India border
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has for the first time completed 3D mapping of its western border including the disputed part with India to pin-point accuracy, state media reports have said. Read more
Hundreds booked for travelling on Mumbai local trains with fake IDs
The Central Railways has filed cases against hundreds of passengers for using fake essential workers’ identity cards to travel on local trains in Mumbai from July to January, officials aware of the matter said. It has recovered around 600 such fake cards as well. Read more
Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in its entirety
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 launch is only a few hours away but the entire lineup’s specifications and images have been leaked. The full spec sheet of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra has been revealed by Evan Blass on Twitter. Read more
'He has a chance': Muttiah Muralitharan picks between R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon to equal his feat of 800 Test wickets
Muttiah Muralitharan is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 800 wickets. The former Sri Lanka spinner got to the landmark against India in the final Test match of his career when he dismissed Pragyan Ojha at Galle in 2010. Read more
Raveena Tandon touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka Sharma's baby: 'You always kept my request too'
Actor Raveena Tandon is touched by a paparazzo's decision not to click pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's newborn baby. The couple had requested the paparazzi and media houses to respect their child's privacy until she is mature. Read more
Pongal 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival
Pongal is celebrated in various parts of India, however, it is one of the main multi-day harvest festivals of Tamil Nadu and is observed with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm there. Read more
Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist
Movie theaters, across several countries, are still closed to ensure safety amid the ongoing pandemic. Though need of the hour, it’s true at times people may miss the experience of watching a movie in a cinema hall. Watch
Adil Hussain: We missed an opportunity to cast a North-East actor in Mary Kom
Bollywood actor Adil Hussain speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about shooting for two films - Bell Bottom in Scotland and Footprints on the Water in Birmingham - amid the pandemic, and says one cannot let fear take over their mind. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint commission meet with Nepal not right forum for taking up border row: India
- Nepal’s foreign ministry, while announcing the visit on Tuesday, said in a statement that the joint commission will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary issue, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and transit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh
- The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India launches weekly flight on new sector
- The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Anna Hazare writes to PM seeking assurance on fixing MSP for farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start vaccine for Covid-19 supply with 20 million doses to neighbors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu-Srinagar road blockage sparks scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir
- Prices of many vegetables have doubled while Srinagar's biggest fruit and vegetable market at Parimpora has exhausted its stock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Hyderabad police officer to probe BHEL suicide case, Telangana tells SC
- The victim’s mother had approached the court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2020. In her petition, she highlighted instances to show unwillingness on the part of the police to follow leads to identify the culprits behind her daughter's tragic end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Keylong shivers at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The return of traffic congestion
- The firm’s traffic data is powered by 600 million connected devices ranging from cellphone carrier data to vehicular GPS data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox