News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 8, counting of votes on February 11 and all the latest updates

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 8, counting of votes on February 11

Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 8, the Election Commission of India announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be done on February 11. The term of the 70-member Delhi assembly will end on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

‘Don’t turn campuses into political battlefields’: Smriti Irani after JNU violence

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday warned against using campuses and students for political means amid an attack by the opposition on the BJP-led government at the Centre for the unprecedented violence inside Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Pelosi says House to vote on resolution to limit Trump’s military actions on Iran

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump’s military actions regarding Iran.

For Delhi, BJP’s poll plank is development and ‘people-friendly’ measures

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to make up for its crushing defeat in Delhi five years ago and the loss of power in two states after delivering a stunning performance in May last year when it won an unprecedented 303 members.

Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink gown, Bvlgari jewels, Nick Jonas looks dapper in suit, remind us why they’re the best-dressed couple

Celebrities put their fashionable foot forward as they attended the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, which is touted to be one of the award season’s biggest nights for fashion.

0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets Big Bash League on fire - Watch

Tom Banton, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, continued his brilliant run of form in the ongoing Big Bash League as he slammed a half century off just 16 deliveries.

Malang trailer: This Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur film is all about killing and adventure. Watch

The trailer of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming film Malang is out and revolves around four diverse characters who have their own definition of living life and claiming one. While killing is a drug for Aditya, it is a necessity for Kunal Kemmu and is in the nature of Anil Kapoor, who plays a cop.

