News updates from Hindustan Times: Don't pay heed to rumours on Covid-19 vaccines, says Kejriwal
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Don't pay heed to rumours, listen to experts on Covid-19 vaccines, says Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people to not pay heed to rumours, adding that experts have said that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe. Read more
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunts a sensual silhouette in sultry Stephane Rolland gown
Looking nothing short of a Chinese princess, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja yet again made jaws drop with her sartorial elegance, this time in French fashion designer Stephane Rolland’s houte couture. Read more
'Heartbroken': Virat Kohli expresses condolences after Hardik, Krunal Pandya's father passes away
India captain Virat Kohli expressed his condolences to Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandy after the duo's father Himanshu passed away on Saturday. In a tweet, Kohli said that is heartbroken to hear the news. Read more
NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?
"Wonderful" and "magnificent," were some of the words people left in the comments section of this post shared on the official Instagram account of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Seeing this image, which shows a barred spiral galaxy, may make you utter similar things. Read more
Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday plans: I have my parents in town, thanking God I will get to spend family time
Turning 36 couldn’t have been more special for Sidharth Malhotra. With big films such as Thank God, for which he’s set to begin shoot, and Mission Majnu in his kitty, Shershaah waiting for a release, and more set to be announced, professionally he’s placed in a great zone. He is expecting all positive things from 2021 after an exhausting 2020. Read more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In bid to meet vaccine needs of other nations, India’s neighbours to be priority
- As the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, there is considerable pressure on India, especially from neighbours and developing countries, to supply Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Ladakh to Vizag, thousands of military Covid warriors get vaccine jabs
- In the Army alone, a total of 3,129 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the first day, the officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala
- A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association prez receives 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine
- President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr J A Jayalal, and a sanitary worker, Muthumari, received the second and third doses respectively in Madurai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Day of tremendous relief’, says Harsh Vardhan as India vaccinates 165,714
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disruption and diversification major USP of Indian startups: PM Modi
- While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up in India during Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More people will turn up to get vaccinated, says defence minister Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi announces 'start-up India seed fund' to support new entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls
- A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister
- Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox