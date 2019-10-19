News updates from Hindustan Times: ED raids DHFL over alleged links with Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi and all the latest news at this hour

india

ED raids DHFL over alleged links with Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches on the premises of Diwan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) that has come under the scanner after the recent arrests of two people linked to gangster Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

83-year-old PMC Bank depositor dies; had no funds for heart surgery

An 83-year old account holder of the fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank died in Mulund on Friday, after being unable to raise funds for heart surgery. Murlidhar Dharra had deposits worth Rs 80 lakh in the bank and his family has alleged they could not raise the required amount because of withdrawal limits imposed by the RBI.

Pressure on Pakistan, they have to act: Army chief Bipin Rawat after FATF’s warning to Islamabad

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said there is pressure on Pakistan to take action against terror after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) warned the neighbouring country of blacklisting it, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

To cut cost, nuclear reactors under construction, 17 more in pipeline: Official

To increase standardisation and bring modularity in building atomic power reactors, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is going for fleet mode construction for future projects, DAE Secretary K N Vyas said on Friday.

Why does art matter? Banksy asks, offering originals for the right answer

British street artist Banksy is selling a Union Jack stab vest, riot helmet 'disco balls' and a 'designer handbag' made from a brick to randomly selected buyers who can answer the question: "Why does art matter?".

15 years of toil ended in 14 hours, Shahbaz Nadeem makes Test debut out of nowhere in India vs South Africa 3rd Test at Ranchi

Even till Friday evening Shahbaz Nadeem was nowhere in the frame. He had just a played a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Alur, Karnataka and landed in Kolkata when the news of his inclusion in India's Test squad came around 7 in the evening.

Laal Kaptaan box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan’s film beaten by Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, makes Rs 50 lakh

Laal Kaptaan, starring Saif Ali Khan as a Naga sadhu, failed to attract audiences on its first day of release. The film clashed with Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which recorded a slightly higher opening at the box office.

