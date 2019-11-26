india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister

Devendra Fadnavis quit as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday, hours after his deputy Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar had tendered his resignation. Read more

‘Ajit Pawar with us, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

In line with the twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday confirmed that NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had in a dramatic volte-face backed the BJP, has resigned from his post of Deputy Chief Minister and is now with “us”. Read more

Pakistan’s Supreme Court suspends govt notification on army chief’s tenure

In a surprise move that threatens to shake Pakistan’s power structure, the country’s chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday suspended the government notification for the extension of army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure until a hearing on Wednesday. Read more

Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine

Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who had managed to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple in January, was on Monday attacked with chili powder at the police commissioner’s office in Kochi while she was on her way to the hilltop shrine along with rights activist Trupti Desai. Read more

Virat Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith, three Indians in top-5 of batting rankings

There is a new entry in the top 10 of the list with Indian opener Mayank Agarwal grabbing the tenth spot in the rankings after his double century in the Bangladesh series. Read more

International Emmy Awards 2019: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says McMafia win is ‘pure delight’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer McMafia won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. The actor took to Twitter to express his delight at the win. Read more

Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette is getting a book dedicated to her personal time with the Kaiser

Choupette’s precious world will be available for viewing in a hardbound book form at the end of this month when iPhone pictures clicked of hers by Karl Lagerfeld releases. Read more

Professor looks after student’s baby so she can prep for test, wins Twitter

A picture posted on Twitter shows a professor taking care of a baby during class. The tweet explains that the mother, a student in the class, needed to prep for her test do her professor offered to help her out with the baby. Read more