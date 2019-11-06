News updates from Hindustan Times: HC declines Centre’s request to clarify order in lawyers vs police case and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:49 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

High Court declines Centre’s request to clarify order in lawyers vs police case, says it is self-explanatory

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain the Centre’s last-minute request for a clarification on its Sunday’s order that barred the Delhi police from arresting lawyers after violence in Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday last. Read more

Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Shiv Sena, makes a prediction about next govt

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday firmly ruled out any possibility of the NCP-Congress combine arriving at an arrangement with the Shiv Sena to form the next government in Maharashtra. Read more

‘You want to sit in your ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up Centre, states over pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rebuked the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana over the pollution issue in Delhi-NCR, directing them to do more to deal with the issue of stubble burning and pollution. Read more

Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election, tweets viral photo

A cyclist who was fired after flipping the bird -- making a rude single-fingered gesture -- to US President Donald Trump’s motorcade has been elected to local office in Virginia. Read more

Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village

The imposition of a fee on tourists taking a single photograph ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 500, in the guise of a ‘Swachhta tax’ by the Parra village panchayat, has been severely criticised by tourism industry stakeholders, who want the “unfair” trend to be “nipped in the bud”. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Yuvraj Singh speaks out on comparisons between Shivam Dube and him

Due to similarities in technique, fans were quick to compare the youngster with Yuvraj and the latter has now given his opinion into it. Read more

Complaint filed against Swara Bhasker for using swear words for a four-year-old

A complaint has been filed against actor Swara Bhasker for using swear words against a four-year-old on a chat show. Read more

Try something new with uncommonly delicious (and ugly) fruit. Here’s how

These fruits are not just run-of-the-mill persimmon seedlings, which often are unpleasantly puckery, but one of two dozen or so named varieties selected for their flavour and absence of puckeriness. Read more