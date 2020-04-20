News updates from Hindustan Times: Indian Railways sets milestone, distributes 2 million free meals amid Covid-19 crisis and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian Railways sets milestone, distributes 2 million free meals amid Covid-19 crisis

The Ministry of Railways, in its press release, said that these free meals were distributed during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown at approximately 300 locations across the country. Read more.

Nothing communal about Palghar lynching, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday warned of strict action against those trying to give a religious colour to the lynching of three men in Palghar last week. Read more.

Aggressive tackling of Covid-19 cases needed to prevent 2nd wave: Research paper

A working paper by a team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) suggests that there will be a second wave of Covid-19 infection unless new cases are aggressively traced, localised and isolated. Read more.

Indian Army soldiers to be placed under ‘green, yellow, red’ categories to prevent spread of Covid-19

The Indian Army on Monday came out with a fresh of instructions for soldiers who have completed their leaves, temporary duties and courses, and are required to rejoin their units on priority. Read more.

IMA warns of ‘White Alert’, ‘Black Day’ over violence against doctors

The Indian Medical Association on Monday called for an immediate end to violence and abuse against doctors and medical professionals across the country. The IMA asked the Centre to enact central law on violence against doctors and hospitals across the nation. Read more.

JEE Main 2020 likely to be conducted in June, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Talking to an English Daily, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the JEE main exam 2020 is likely to be conducted in June and the HRD Ministry is in consultation with the stakeholders like board of examination and IITs before the next dates of the examinations can be finalized and announced. Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan calls mobiles most sacred invention after wheels: Read the actor’s blog here

The actor has written about all the things he, and the world, has learned to achieve via the phone over this lockdown, including a short film shot with 11 other actors. Read more.

Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on Pakistan cricketer whose career ended ‘unfortunately’

Sighting former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s example, Pakistan’s former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Saleem Malik should be given a second chance to give it back to cricket. Read more.

Man dresses up as Spider-man, helps neighbours with essential items

A post shared by Goodable on Twitter shows a few photos featuring Burak Soylu dressed as the superhero. The pictures show Soylu picking out vegetables and groceries that he delivers to those in need. Read more.

Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded 552 Covid-19 cases in one day on April 19. It is the single biggest jump in the country since the outbreak. Maharashtra’s cases now stand at 4200, the highest for any Indian state. Mumbai alone recorded 456 cases on Sunday, remaining districts recording 96 cumulatively. Maharashtra has recorded 223 deaths so far, and has discharged 507 patients. Watch here.