JEE Main 2020 likely to be conducted in June, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:42 IST

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 is likely to be conducted in June this year due to the further extension of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in the country. Talking to an English Daily, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the JEE main exam 2020 is likely to be conducted in June and the HRD Ministry is in consultation with the stakeholders like board of examination and IITs before the next dates of the examinations can be finalized and announced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier released a notification saying that JEE mains 2020 has been proposed to be conducted in the last week of May. This had been proposed on the assumption that the lockdown would end on April 14. However, the lockdown was extended till May 3 due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

NTA had originally planned to conduct the JEE mains exam on 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th April 2020.

Meanwhile, CBSE is also trying to assess the loss of academic time of the students due to the lockdown and may reduce or rationalise the syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12.

The NCERT has also developed an alternative academic calendar for school students to engage them meaningfully during their stay at home due to lockdown.