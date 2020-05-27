News updates from Hindustan Times: Infighting in Bengal Trinamool Congress over Cyclone Amphan relief work and all the latest news

Updated: May 27, 2020 09:02 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Infighting in Bengal Trinamool Congress over Cyclone Amphan relief work, Opposition BJP says proves its charge

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal is facing flak for the cyclone relief work in the state. And it’s not just the Opposition, even those within the party have raised their voices. Read more

Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India

Out of the 15 hottest cities in the world in the last 24 hours, 10 were in India with the others in neighbouring Pakistan, according to weather monitoring website El Dorado. Read more

India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass

India has decided to not back down from a standoff with China , along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and has moved troops to counter Chinese forces stationed in the region, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named. Read more

Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days

A migrant worker, his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter travelled from Mumbai to the village of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP), surviving on nothing but water. Read more

Online masterclasses a boon for boxing coaches

Santiago Nieva adjusts the screen on his laptop and steps back. Indian boxing’s high performance director, a diminutive Swedish man who has transformed India’s Olympic boxers since he joined the team in 2017, is standing inside the boxing hall at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, with two other coaches. Read more

Girija Shankar on playing Dhritrashtra in Mahabharat at age of 28: ‘I trained myself to look straight, was asked to try lenses’

Girija Shankar is better known as Dhritrashtra from the hit BR Chopra show, Mahabharat. However, not many know that the actor was just 28 when he played the visually challenged father of the Kaurvas and sported a white beard. Read more

Blazer and pajamas? Priyanka Chopra’s Zoom meeting look takes ‘business casual’ literally

Showcasing her incredible sense of fashion as well as humour, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share her what she wears during a virtual meeting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more