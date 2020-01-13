News updates from Hindustan Times:Jamia VC reaches out to protesting students, makes a promise on FIR against cops and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:50 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jamia Vice Chancellor reaches out to protesting students, makes a promise on FIR against cops

The Jamia Millia Islamia campus was the scene of tension after protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA turned violent in neighbouring areas on December 15, 2019. Read more

Big Oppn meet over CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees

The DMK’s absence from the party meet, however, was the biggest surprise and setback too, particularly since MK Stalin’s party has been piling pressure on the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to distance itself from the NDA government’s move at the Centre. Read more

On Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr security deposit plea, SC sends notice to ED

Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a plea by Congress leader Karti Chidambaram seeking the return of Rs 20 crore, which he had deposited with the top court’s registry as security for travelling abroad. Read more

In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday equivocally dissed the National Register of Citizens project, telling the Bihar assembly that there was no question of rolling out the citizens’ register. Read more

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah vs Pat Cummins - The mouth-watering battle set to explode in Mumbai

India will be pinning their hopes on Bumrah, who is currently the number one ranked ODI bowler in the world while Australia will believe Cummins, number one ranked Test bowler, take them through against the illustrious Indian batting line-up. Read more

Chhapaak’s IMDb score falls to 4.4 with 4000 one-star ratings, Twitter suspects foul play

Chhapaak’s IMDb score has fallen drastically due to a flood of one-star ratings. Twitter users are wondering if there is more to it than simply some unhappy filmgoers. Read more

Kareena returns from London with Saif, Taimur and Rs 13 lakh Hermes bag. Check out the other 5 she owns

Saif looked dapper, Taimur looked adorable, but it was Kareena, who looked like a million bucks, literally. She wore a matching black pyjama-style co-ord set with olive green boots, her sunnies and a gorgeous Hermès Birkin bag. Read more