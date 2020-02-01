News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Kejriwal government giving Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors’: Yogi Adityanath and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Kejriwal government giving Biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors’: Yogi Adityanath

Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places,” said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing a poll rally in Rohini area of the capital.

Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief

In the backdrop of the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure outsiders and suspicious characters are thoroughly frisked before they can access the Shaheen Bagh protest side.

Sorry Android users, the Apple HomePod is not for you

Unlike other Apple devices like the iMac or the iPad and even the Apple AirPods, the Apple HomePod cannot be used with Android phones.

Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet to groom walking in snow, 5 stories which went viral this week

The Internet is filled with all sorts of stories. However, there are only some which are so unexpected or unique that they end up going viral.

India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of 5th T20I - Kiwis look to avoid unwanted record

Virat Kohli-led India will be eyeing a historic series whitewash when they step out for the 5th T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday.

The day after: Mixed emotions in post-Brexit UK

United Kingdom woke up on Saturday bereft of its membership of the European Union, evoking mixed emotions after 47 years of shaping and being shaped by the group, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledging “a sense of anxiety and loss”.