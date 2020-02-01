e-paper
Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata's feet to groom walking in snow, 5 stories which went viral this week

Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet to groom walking in snow, 5 stories which went viral this week

Mixed bag of stories went viral this week.

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All sorts of stories went viral this week.
All sorts of stories went viral this week. (Screengrab)
         

The Internet is filled with all sorts of stories. However, there are only some which are so unexpected or unique that they end up going viral. It can be the story of a groom walking four kms in ice to reach his bride or a picture showing Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touching business mogul Ratan Tata’s feet.

Man uses coffee to rescue kitten

Kendall Diwisch was hailed as a hero after his quick-thinking and act of kindness saved lives of three little kittens. He used hot coffee to rescue kittens frozen to the ground.

‘Follow me for more recipes’ memes

The ‘follow me for more recipes’ memes quickly became Twitter’s favourite with many people sharing their own version. The meme is about recipes - not due their preparation methods but rather lack of it. Take a look at one such meme:

Dog rides bus alone to go to park

The old story of a dog riding a bus alone to go to a park again created a stir online again after recently being shared on Facebook. The post details the bus riding adventure of a black Labrador called Eclipse.

Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy won people over when he bent down, touched Ratan Tata’s feet and sought blessing from the Tata Group’s chairman. People found the gesture to be extremely warm.

Groom walks 4 kms to bride’s house

A groom from Uttarakhand set quite an example by trekking through a snow clad road in Chamoli to marry his bride. The images of the groom along with his baraatis soon went viral.

Which of these stories you like the most?

