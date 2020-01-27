‘Follow me for more recipes’ memes take over Twitter. They’re hilarious

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:55 IST

Just a few days back, Twitter was abuzz with ‘art and artist’ meme trend which left people in splits. Now, there’s a new one in the block – ‘follow me for more recipes’. It’s all about recipes which sparked a wave of laughter not due their preparation methods, rather lack of it.

Several Twitter users decided to join the fun and took to the micro-blogging site to share all sorts of memes. The meme is a single image divided into two parts. While one of the images show a base ingredient, the other shows a final ‘prepared’ dish. And, it’s the end result which has now tickled people’s funny bone.

We have collected some ‘follow me for more recipes’ memes for you:

Follow me for more recipes...😉😈 pic.twitter.com/4IsrTTCNil — Singh Saab 6.0 (@regal_kingg) January 23, 2020

Follow me for more recipe pic.twitter.com/SU7LegkGZ5 — Prettygetz Getrudes (@PrettygetzG) January 19, 2020

For more recipes, follow me! pic.twitter.com/Ag341cejyz — Apoorv Sharma (@oyeapprove) January 24, 2020

Follow me for more recipe💯🙃 pic.twitter.com/da5Fgb4n4r — ماہ نور👑 (@teriinext) January 25, 2020

Follow me For more recipes😎 pic.twitter.com/15NDsgLw2f — S E E M A (@Seema72765071) January 22, 2020

There were also several who didn’t take part in the trend but dropped varied comments.

“Please don’t reveal the secret of this marvellous recipe. Warna log copy karenge,” joked a Twitter user. “Let me just try this one, seems quite difficult, gonna take great effort and time,” wrote another. “Such a difficult recipe,” said another.

What would you tweet?