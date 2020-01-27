e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / ‘Follow me for more recipes’ memes take over Twitter. They’re hilarious

‘Follow me for more recipes’ memes take over Twitter. They’re hilarious

The ‘follow me for more recipes’ meme is a single image divided into two parts.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Follow me for more recipes’ is the latest Twitter meme trend.
‘Follow me for more recipes’ is the latest Twitter meme trend. (Twitter/@regal_kingg)
         

Just a few days back, Twitter was abuzz with ‘art and artist’ meme trend which left people in splits. Now, there’s a new one in the block – ‘follow me for more recipes’. It’s all about recipes which sparked a wave of laughter not due their preparation methods, rather lack of it.

Several Twitter users decided to join the fun and took to the micro-blogging site to share all sorts of memes. The meme is a single image divided into two parts. While one of the images show a base ingredient, the other shows a final ‘prepared’ dish. And, it’s the end result which has now tickled people’s funny bone.

We have collected some ‘follow me for more recipes’ memes for you:

There were also several who didn’t take part in the trend but dropped varied comments.

“Please don’t reveal the secret of this marvellous recipe. Warna log copy karenge,” joked a Twitter user. “Let me just try this one, seems quite difficult, gonna take great effort and time,” wrote another. “Such a difficult recipe,” said another.

What would you tweet?

tags
top news
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council
Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news