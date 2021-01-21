News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala assembly to not remove speaker and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Kerala assembly turns down motion for removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan
After nearly a four-hour long heated debate, the Kerala Assembly on Thursday rejected a motion moved by the opposition seeking the removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan alleging his role in the gold smuggling case. Read more
Fire at Serum Institute’s Manjri plant in Pune; 10 fire tenders at the spot
A fire broke out at the Manjri plant Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, on Thursday afternoon. The plant produces multiple vaccines along with Covishield. The cause of fire is being investigated, said fire brigade officials. Read more
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
The Indian military will carry out complex drills off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands next week to fine-tune joint war-fighting capabilities and sharpen operational synergy between the three services, with the high-tempo exercise involving fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, warships, infantry combat vehicles and elements of special forces, the defence ministry announced on Thursday. Read more
Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive to expedite the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, Pakistan is grappling with a dilemma – how to source millions of doses to inoculate the country’s most vulnerable. Read more
Feels amazing but don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Rishabh Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself in Indian cricket
Rishabh Pant feels 'amazing' when people compare him with the legendary MS Dhoni but the India wicket-keeper batsman wants to 'make a name' for himself in Indian cricket. Read more
4 important things to know about FAU-G ahead of its Republic Day launch
We still don’t have anything positive to share with you about PUBG Mobile India as far as a potential launch date is concerned, but for what it’s worth, FAU-G is all set for a Republic Day launch. Read more
Hero MotoCorp reaches 100 million production milestone
Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced that it has achieved a monumental 100 million production milestone since the company started operations in 1984. Read more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka shares moving note on his birth anniversary: ‘Your silence is too loud to bear'
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram post on his birth anniversary. She shared a video montage of their precious memories, which included many childhood photos. Read more
FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance
First Lady Of The United States (FLOTUS) Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements since the time she arrived in Washington DC while her husband and the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden took over the office. Since her arrival, Jill Biden has been snapped wearing three gorgeous outfits and all of them have been custom made for her by American designers. Read more
Watch: Decoding President Joe Biden’s China challenge; future of US-India ties
Joe Biden during his first speech as the President of the United States of America spoke on the need to heal the country and assured that he would work for all Americans. Watch here
Judiciary, agencies like CBI, ED should act independently: Bombay HC
5 killed in fire at Pune's Serum Institute’s Manjri plant
BSF threatening people in border villages to vote for particular party: TMC
- The BSF has refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and far from truth
Farmers' protest: No nod for Republic Day rally; SC panel begins consultation
PM Modi to interact with Varanasi's Covid-19 vaccinators, beneficiaries tomorrow
Hours after BS Yediyurappa assigns Karnataka portfolios, ministers complain
Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM to relocate Metro car shed to Aarey
Paddy procurement sparks war of words between BJP and BJD in Odisha
- While the BJP has accused the BJD government of not addressing the issue of farmers being forced to sell their paddy at less than the MSP, the government has underlined that it has carried out record procurement this season.
Coronavirus vaccine doses from India arrive in Nepal
Sewer worker deaths: SC panel seeks status report from on compensation payment
In Haridwar, mother-son duo booked for fraud after selling temple trust property
- Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghats, has urged the administration to take stringent action against such people who try to illegally occupy, encroach or sell trust-temple lands.
News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala assembly to not remove speaker
Amid bird flu scare in Uttarakhand, more hens die in poultry farms
- Seven hens were found dead in a poultry farm in Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday.
SC may send notice to Yogi govt, Shashi Tharoor quips after action on 'Mirzapur'
MP transfers cash directly to farmers, earns additional borrowing capacity
