News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala assembly to not remove speaker and all the latest news

Kerala assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.(@cpimspeak/Twitter)
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Bombay high court.
india news

Judiciary, agencies like CBI, ED should act independently: Bombay HC

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Khadse's counsel Aabad Ponda sought the court to grant the former state revenue minister interim protection from any coercive action.
Workers wearing protective gear walk after a fire broke out at India's Serum Institute in Pune on January 21, 2021. - A fire broke out on January 21 at India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, but a company source said production of drugs to prevent Covid-19 coronavirus was not affected. (Photo by - / AFP)(AFP)
india news

5 killed in fire at Pune's Serum Institute’s Manjri plant

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:01 PM IST
At least five were killed in a fire that tore through India's Covid-19 vaccine producer Serum Institue of India on Thursday. The deaths were confirmed by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh. Nine persons were evacuated from a building in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises here after a fire broke out there on Thursday, police said.
Trinamool Congress flags in Kolkata.(AP File Photo)
india news

BSF threatening people in border villages to vote for particular party: TMC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • The BSF has refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and far from truth
Women farmers sitting at Singhu Border during a protest against farm laws. ANI
india news

Farmers' protest: No nod for Republic Day rally; SC panel begins consultation

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:44 PM IST
A day after Centre proposed to stay the implementation of the farm laws for 1.5 years, the Supreme Court panel held the first round of talks with several farmers' unions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an interaction with the Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi to interact with Varanasi's Covid-19 vaccinators, beneficiaries tomorrow

Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The participants in the interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination, the PMO release stated.
BS Yediyurappa is facing dissent from newly inducted ministers and his former aides after several of them were overlooked in the cabinet expansion exercise.(Photo@CMofKarnataka)
india news

Hours after BS Yediyurappa assigns Karnataka portfolios, ministers complain

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Newly inducted ministers and others who have been stripped of portfolios to accommodate new members have started to openly express their concerns, compounding problems for Karnataka CM.
Devendra Fadnavis also said it is impractical to merge Metro-2 and 3 lines.(Kunal Patil/HT photo)
india news

Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM to relocate Metro car shed to Aarey

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Aarey Colony was the old site for the construction of the proposed car shed for Metro-3 line between Colaba in south Mumbai and SEEPZ.
Farmers and BJP workers at a protest meting in Sambalpur in western Odisha.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Paddy procurement sparks war of words between BJP and BJD in Odisha

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • While the BJP has accused the BJD government of not addressing the issue of farmers being forced to sell their paddy at less than the MSP, the government has underlined that it has carried out record procurement this season.
Doses of Covishield arrived in Nepal on Thursday afternoon. (ANI Twitter)
india news

Coronavirus vaccine doses from India arrive in Nepal

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:20 PM IST
As many as 150,000 doses of the vaccine reached Bhutan while 100,000 doses reached Maldives.
The details of one-time cash assistance for rehabilitation of manual scavengers and skill training provided to such persons should also be provided. (Ravi Choudhary / HT Photo)
india news

Sewer worker deaths: SC panel seeks status report from on compensation payment

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST
According to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), 44 people died in Delhi between 1993 and 2019 while cleaning septic tanks and sewers.
According to station house officer, Kotwali police station, Praveen Koshyari, a complaint was lodged by Vishal Sharma, secretary of the Kaura Devi Temple Trust of which the two accused posed as office-bearers. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

In Haridwar, mother-son duo booked for fraud after selling temple trust property

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghats, has urged the administration to take stringent action against such people who try to illegally occupy, encroach or sell trust-temple lands.
Kerala assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.(@cpimspeak/Twitter)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala assembly to not remove speaker

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Based on the inspection carried out by the teams last month, several poultry farms lacked cleanliness, dead birds were found on the premises, and non-maintenance and other anomalies were detected.(HT Photo)
india news

Amid bird flu scare in Uttarakhand, more hens die in poultry farms

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Seven hens were found dead in a poultry farm in Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the same charges which have been brought against Amazon web series Mirzapur can be brought against the UP government as well. (PTI)
india news

SC may send notice to Yogi govt, Shashi Tharoor quips after action on 'Mirzapur'

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:04 PM IST
In October, Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel first raised objection over the portrayal of the UP town in the Amazon Prime web series.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

MP transfers cash directly to farmers, earns additional borrowing capacity

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The Centre had allowed states to borrow beyond their set fiscal road map to fight the Covid-19 pandemic
