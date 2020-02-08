e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Feb 08, 2020 21:13 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi BJP North East MP and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari after casting his vote during Delhi Assembly Election polling at Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM.

Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection

Disappointed at exit polls that have projected another term for Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted his rejoinder on Saturday evening.

Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP

Five exit polls have projected a comfortable majority for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party which had led a fierce Delhi assembly election campaign focused on his government’s achievements during the past five years.

Thai soldier on shooting rampage kills at least 13, toll could go up

A Thai soldier killed at least 13 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand and is still at large in a shopping mall, local authorities and the police said.

India vs New Zealand: Ravindra Jadeja scripts history, surpasses MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev in elite ODI list

Jadeja crossed the 50-run mark and created an Indian record in ODIs. This was his seventh half-century while batting at number seven.

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl

Actor Kalki Koechlin and her Israeli classical pianist boyfriend Guy Hershberg have become the proud parents of a baby girl, according to an Instagram post by photographer Viral Bhayani.

Almost 4.5 lakh Indian debit,credit card records are being sold on dark net for $9 a piece

According to Singapore-based cybersecurity firm Group-IB, records of nearly 4.5 lakh payment cards of Indian banks are being sold for $9 a piece on Joker’s Stash.

Oscar’s 2020: Here is what the spread at the Academy Awards will look like

An extravaganza of cinematic moments with celebrities stepping out in their best, the evening also sees a magnificent and elaborate culinary spread being presented to the guests.

Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha

Ahmedabad was once Gandhi’s city. Yet, in recent decades, Ahmedabad has wilfully, deliberately, turned its back on the legacy of its greatest resident.

