Oscar’s 2020: Here is what the spread at the Academy Awards will look like

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 11:43 IST

The Academy Awards are right around the corner and will see Hollywood celebrities assembling at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to recognise the greatest achievements in cinema once again. To be held on February 9, 2020, the Oscars will see films like Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Little Women, Joker and The Irishman among others fighting it out for top honours. An extravaganza of cinematic moments with celebrities stepping out in their best, the evening also sees a magnificent and elaborate culinary spread being presented to the guests.

Much like other social events, the Academy Awards too has been inspired by current social causes, a fact that is being reflected in its spread as well. A Cheatsheet article has revealed that in honour of Joaquin Phoenix’s advocacy of dietary changes to reduce carbon footprint, William Morris Endeavor announced its pre-Oscars party will feature a plant-based menu.

Going by reports, it seems that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is going green in 2020.

The Oscar Nominees Luncheon, which was organised on January 27, featured an all-plant based menu and the academy has gone on to reveal that it will serve similar fare at Dolby Theatre prior to the show.

The post-ceremony Governors Ball will be 70 percent plant-based, 30 percent vegetarian, fish, and meat. All food will be responsibly sourced and sustainably farmed, revealed Variety.

The Academy issued a statement where they said for the past decade they have been committed to reducing carbon footprint. For the last 7 years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint, it said.

Wolfgang Puck, who will be catering the Governors Ball, for the 26th year has also revealed that this year’s array of dishes will have a lot of vegan options. He told US weekly that there will be about 60 to 70 percent vegan dishes. However, the celebrated chef added that there have always been plenty of vegan options, including grilled vegetable pizza with pesto, roasted vegetables and risottos.

Vegan options at the Governor’s Ball

• Compressed watermelon, house-made chasew ricotta with mint agave syrup

• Eggplant caponata on grilled tostini

• Tajin spiced popcorn and avocado tostadas with crunch cabbage and chipotle glaze

• Puffed air bread, aquafaba mousse with bell pepper cavia

• Root vegetable popsticker

• Sweet potato tempura with mint cilantro aioli, among others

• Wild mushroom Bolognese, rigatoncini pasta

• Braised leeks, fennel sunchoke puree, cipollini onion, haricot verts with tomato herb pistou. There will be vegan cheeses too at the post-Oscars gig

What do you think of this menu?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter