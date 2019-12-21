News updates from Hindustan Times: Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-citizenship act protest released and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 13:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Minors detained after violence during Delhi’s anti-citizenship act protest released

At least 10 minors, who were detained after the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in Daryaganj area of Delhi on Friday, have been released, police said on Saturday. Read more

Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA

Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, which has given the call for a Bihar Bandh against the citizenship act, has appealed to the people of the state to participate in the shutdown. Read more

Citizenship Act protests: Rumours, rage, and excess in AMU campus

Over the next couple of hours, the messages kept coming in -- including videos and images of police excesses against students in Delhi. Read more

Bill to promote Gandhi’s legacy introduced in US House

America’s legendary civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr and sought a budgetary allocation of USD 150 million for the next five years. Read more

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav one wicket away from massive ODI feat

Kuldeep Yadav, who took a hat-trick in the previous match, is certain of being included in the team for the series-decider. Read more

Have you heard of bitcoin’s ‘halving’? Well, it’s set to shake crypto markets in 2020

If you’re not a bitcoin enthusiast, you probably haven’t heard what’s happening next year: It’s called the “halving”, and it will cut production of the cryptocurrency by 50%. Read more

My social media is an extended part of me: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh has impressed netizens with her girl-next-door avatar on her social media accounts which is a trove that abounds in candid portraits, street photography, snapshots with animals and photographs from vacations. Read more

7-year-old boy asks Santa for a ‘very good dad’ in heartbreaking Christmas letter. This is how Internet reacts

In the letter, the child addressed Santa and wrote that he had to leave his house because “dad was mad”. Read more