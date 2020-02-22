News updates from Hindustan Times | Nehru portrayed in false light by those who don’t know history says Manmohan Singh and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:27 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nehru portrayed in false light by those who don’t know history says Manmohan Singh

Singh was speaking at a book launch function on selections from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s speeches, essays and letters from pre and post-independence years in a book titled ‘Bharat Mata’ by Professors Purushottam Agrawal and Radha Krishna. Read more

Donald Trump will get a 12-inch key to unlock his visit to Agra

Former Agra Mayor Baby Rani Maurya, who is now the Governor of Uttarakhand, was not allowed to carry the key with her when she went to receive Bill Clinton, the then US President, in the year 2000 at the airport due to security concerns. Read more

Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly

The protesters had opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals could pass through it with their two wheelers, police said. Read more

Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS

Tihar Jail authorities earlier in the day told a local court that the death row convict’s injuries are self-inflicted and he is not suffering from any mental health issues.Read more

Waris Pathan retracts ’15 crore are heavier’ remark, alleges conspiracy

A criminal complaint has been filed in a Bihar court against Pathan and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi accusing them of “promoting enmity between two communities on grounds of religion”. Read more

How to deactivate your WhatsApp account

If you want to let go of WhatsApp over the security concerns, you can just go ahead and delete it. Read more

Kid hugs pizza delivery man unaware he recently lost his daughter. Watch heartening video

“This week has been a rough one and that really put a smile on my face,” the man delivering pizza later wrote.Read more

These 5 Bollywood actresses rock chunky sneakers like a pro

Chunky sneakers aka Ugly, Dad sneakers have claimed their spot back in 2019-20 and it’s a rage. Read more

What women can, and cannot do, in the Army, writes Karan Thapar

The Army has a sharply narrowing pyramid structure and just as an increasingly diminishing proportion of men rise upwards so, too, will be the case with women. Nonetheless, a ceiling has been broken and the sound of shattering glass is discernible. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Funny how perceptions change - Ishant Sharma slams Jasprit Bumrah’s critics

Bumrah has come under immense scrutiny following his indifferent performances in the ODI series, where he failed to pick even a single wicket in three matches. Read more