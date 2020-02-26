e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 110 people arrested and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 21:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Burnt vehicles after clashes between opposing groups over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Karawal Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Burnt vehicles after clashes between opposing groups over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Karawal Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 110 people arrested

Major clashes broke out between groups protesting in favour and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi on Sunday which progressed into full-fledged communal riots. Read more

‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi

Doval, who also travelled to Maujpur that had witnessed street clashes for two days, told reporters that the police had established peace in the national capital. Read more

After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi demands Amit Shah’s resignation

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged Congress party workers to visit the riot-affected houses with a message of peace and brotherhood. Read more

‘Tennis - I am saying goodbye’: Maria Sharapova announces retirement

Maria Sharapova retirement: Five-time Grand Slam Champion Maria Sharapova announced retirement from professional tennis. Read more

Zindagi inShort review: Guneet Monga’s rainbow of short films infuses hope and happiness

Zindagi inShort review: Academy Award winner Guneet Monga brings seven slice-of-life short films that will make you grin ear-to-ear. Read more

Remembering Levi Strauss on his birth anniversary; the man who brought blue jeans to wider public

Born on February 26, 1829, Levi Strauss was a German-American businessman who founded the first company to manufacture blue jeans, in 1853, effectively bringing about a huge metamorphosis in trousers for men. Read more

Google to invest more than $10 billion in offices, data centres in the US in 2020

Google currently has a presence in 26 states across the US and all the investments made this year will be focused on 11 of those. Read more

